Two poachers gunned down, poaching equipment recovered

Two suspected poachers were gunned down this morning by Kenya Wildlife Service anti-poaching teams.
A hunt for the rest of the suspects is underway after the shootout in the Kulalu Galana Ranch incident in Tsavo East.
A KWS officer was injured and airlifted to hospital. He is recuperating and is out of danger. One AK47 rifle and 28 bullets were recovered.
You might also like
Revealed: Firms in NYS saga won tenders even before they were registered
Over 20 companies that won tenders with the National Youth Service and which were involved in the controversial Sh791 million deals were not registered, fresh details indicate. The firms owned
UK in shock as MP is killed on the street
British politician Jo Cox died in a street attack on Thursday, a brazen and startling assault in a country where attacks on politicians are extremely rare and the slaying of
Morning newspaper summaries
Daily Nation Raila: We won’t allow Hassan to lead 2017 polls: ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday said the opposition will not allow electoral commission boss Issack Hassan to preside over
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!