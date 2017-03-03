Two poachers gunned down, poaching equipment recovered

Two poachers gunned down, poaching equipment recovered
March 3, 2017 34 Views

Two suspected poachers were gunned down this morning by Kenya Wildlife Service anti-poaching teams.

A hunt for the rest of the suspects is underway after the shootout in the Kulalu Galana Ranch incident in Tsavo East.

A KWS officer was injured and airlifted to hospital. He is recuperating and is out of danger. One AK47 rifle and 28 bullets were recovered.

 

Category News

