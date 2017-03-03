Sports headlines-March 3 2017 Miheso delight after joining Zambian side

Miheso delight after joining Zambian side Buildicon FC

The Kenyan community in the Zambia Premier League is on the rise after Clifton Miheso signed with Buildicon FC on Thursday joining his fellow international David Owino, Jesse Were and Teddy Akumu already with Zesco United.

The winger has had a season to forget which culminated with a huge fallout with South African club Golden Arrows, the horror ended with him the Kenyan being forced to terminate his contrite at gun point.

“I really want to put behind what happened in South Africa and look ahead to the future. The work is cut out for me because I have to work hard to get back to top form,” said the player who penned a one year contact with the newly prompted side.

The immediate former AFC Leopards players has set his targets on getting down to business as soon as possible while acknowledging the presence of the trio will make his stay easier.

“I can consult my fellow Kenyans when I don’t understand how things are down here. Obviously having been here longer have more things to share,” said the ex Sofapaka, Thika United and Finnish club VPS player.

KPL Chief to face Sports Tribunal over league delay

Sports Dispute Tribunal Chairman Mr.John Ohaga has ordered Kenya Premier League boss Jack Ogunda to appear before the committee on March 6.

SDT chairman registered the Tribunal’s concerned with the prolonged delay in the commencement of the Premier League.

READ ALSO: Gaming company Betway to kit Mathare United in 2017 KPL season

“KPL CEO Jack Oguda has to appear before this Tribunal to explain why the Premier League has not kicked off following the orders of February 10 by this Tribunal,” said Ohaga.

“Mr Oguda should present a copy of the league fixtures.” he added

Torres stable after head injury scare

Atletico Madrid say striker Fernando Torres is “stable, conscious and lucid” in hospital after suffering a head injury in the 1-1 draw with Deportivo.

The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker fell heavily after an 85th-minute aerial challenge with Alex Bergantinos.

He will remain under observation but Atletico confirmed scans showed he has “no traumatic alterations or injuries”.

READ ALSO: Sports headlines- February 27 2017 Ibrahimovic strikes late to win EFL Cup for Man United

The Spain international, 32, released a statement saying: “It was just a scare. I hope to come back very soon.” Speaking at his post-match news conference, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he was “worried and nervous” when the incident happened.

Atletico finished the game with 10 men, having used all three substitutes, but earned a point thanks to Antoine Griezmann’s stunning 30-yard strike.

Deportivo had taken an early lead in Pepe Mel’s first game in charge when Florin Andone capitalised on a poor Jan Oblak goal-kick.

The draw leaves Atletico fourth in La Liga – 11 adrift of leaders Barcelona – while Deportivo are now 17th.