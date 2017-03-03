Remy Ma continues the onslaught on Nicki with yet another diss track

Just when you thought the noise had died down Remy Ma makes sure that you won’t be soon forgetting her name. The rapper decided to release another diss record entitled “Another One,” which premiered on Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex and bears a strong resemblance to “Back to Back” the Drake diss record aimed at Nicki’s ex Meek Mill. Even the cover art for the single is a bit too on the nose. The picture featuring a ‘deceased’ woman lying a pool of blood is actually a picture of Minaj posted on Instagram 2 days ago.

Remy Ma didn’t really need the new diss record but who are we to say anything. It’s fun to watch the drama unfold.