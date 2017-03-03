Raila Odinga leaves for Nigeria

Opposition leader Rt. Hon Raila Odinga has left the country this morning for Nigeria.

Mr. Odinga will be in Nigeria for three days during which he will attend the grand opening of the first presidential library in Africa, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The ceremony will take place tomorrow, Saturday, March 4, 2017. Mr. Odinga will return to Nairobi at the beginning of the week.