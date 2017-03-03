ODM to name and shame party members intimidating their opponents

ODM National Election Board says its primaries will not interfere with NASA nominations

The board’s chairperson Judith Pareno assures members of free and fair nominations

National Elections Board (NEB) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will name and shame party members and officials using intimidating tactics to scare away their opponents in the primaries

Chairperson NEB Judith Pareno told party members that party primaries shall be conducted by the board and no one should intimidate each other.

“We are ready and up to the task she said adding that no one other than the NEB Secretary Dr. Robert Arunga, Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen and herself are the only signatories to the nomination certificates”.

She assured members and aspirants that the primaries will be open, free and fair.

READ ALSO:ODM assures aspirants of free and fair nominations

Pareno at the same times allayed fears that the party primaries will interfere with the NASA nominations saying the party would carry on with its activities and adjust accordingly to fit in proposals by the NASA team.

“We shall give a time table for our primaries that will show the Counties where we shall conduct the exercise, but if NASA says certain Counties shall hold joint nominations, we shall adjust accordingly” she added.