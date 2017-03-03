News highlights-March 3 2017 Gachagua’s rivalry with MCAs follows him to the grave

Gachagua’s rivalry with MCAs follows him to the grave

Majority of Nyeri County Assembly members have vowed to skip Nderitu Gachagua’s burial on Monday claiming they were still receiving threats.

Speaking at the County Assembly chambers during Thursday afternoon’s session, the MCAs led by Majority Leader Duncan Gituanja said that they have been threatened through social media, adding that they have been attacked in the past and therefore cannot risk attending the funeral but will instead travel to Naivasha for the Annual Devolution Conference.

Gituanja claimed he had been personally threatened by a close ally of a relative to the late Gachagua but is yet to record a statement with the police.

Mid last year the MCAs were whipped at Mbiriri area in Kieni East sub-County in a meeting that was attended by the late Gachagua.

Residents escape unharmed after gas explosions at Zimmerman shop

Residents of an apartment block in Zimmerman were evacuated to safety Friday, March 3 morning after a cooking gas store caught fire, causing explosions.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in one of the rooms of the five-storey building, but no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the fire.

The caretaker of the premises says the situation worsened because the cooking gas store also had kerosene kept inside for sale.

“We tried to put it off but we were overwhelmed,” the caretaker only identified as John told Capital FM News of the 4.45am incident.

Fire engines from the Nairobi County Government managed to put off the fire.

Kisumu residents want Deputy Governor out, poll

At least 63.7% of Kisumu residents want Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga dropped as the running mate of the current Governor Jack Ranguma in the August general election.

In a poll by Millesta communication and research company, locals are blaming continued wrangles between the governor and his deputy for stalling the development agenda in the county.

The study sampled 850 county residents all legible to participate in the forthcoming August general election.

At least 63.7 percent want governor Ranguma to drop Ruth Odinga as his running mate in the August polls.

Ruth is alleged to be supporting Prof Peter Anyang Nyong’o who is keen on replacing Ranguma as the next governor.

The poll also indicated that Kisumu residents prefer Nyong’o to vie for the senatorial seat which is currently being eyed by Nyando legislator Fred Outa.