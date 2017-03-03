Need plot this weekend? We have you covered

March 3, 2017 52 Views

Friday 3rd March, 2017

WHAT: Industry Nite 3 Year Anniversary

Industry Nite 3rd year Anniversary brings the music fraternity together to celebrate. Set up is an awesome stage for performances. The line up includes the Kagwe Mungai, Fena Gitu, Mayonde,MDQ and Stone Jiwee amongst other who are yet to be revealed. Deejays for the night are DJ Hypnotic and VJ Ace Cross

WHERE: Privée

Photo/Privee, Facebook.

WHO: Kagwe Mungai, Fena Gitu, Mayonde & MDQ

TIME: 6 pm

ENTRY: Free

 

Friday 3rd March, 2017

WHAT: Maad Orchestra

An electronic music producer, an 18-piece classical orchestra, a jazz band, Kenya’s top vocalists, LED dancers, acrobats and an old-school hip-hop star will share one stage in a two hour show on Friday the 3rd of March, in a unique event that promises to be unlike any other experienced in East Africa.

WHERE: Braeburn Theatre

WHO: Eddie Grey, Atemi Oyungu, Victor Muli &Pete Odera

Atemi doing her thing. PHOTO/GITOBU EDWIN / X NEWS.

TIME: 8 pm

ENTRY: Sh.1800 advance, Sh.4500 VIP

 

Saturday 4th March, 2017

WHAT: Afro Sync 2.0

Kenya Nights proudly presents the second edition of Afro Sync. A collective of some of Nairobi’s top Afro House & Hip Hop DJ’s with LIVE Percussionists & Didgeridoo performers.

WHERE: The Alchemist Bar

Night dancers at the alchemist bar. PHOTO/CHRISTINE KEYONZO/X NEWS.

WHO: DeeJay Kace, SURAJ, Euggy

DJ Kace. PHOTO/KENYANVIBE.

TIME: 6 pm

ENTRY: Free

 

Sunday 5th March, 2017

WHAT: Art of Jazz

Art of Jazz welcomes you for an exciting season of new sounds in jazz, featuring Juma Tutu’s Swahili Jazz Band performing live at Galleria Shopping Mall, bringing deeply rooted musical Afro Jazz influences from the continent and beyond.

WHERE: Galleria Shopping Mall

Galleria Interior. PHOTO/FLICKR.

WHO: Swahili Jazz Band

TIME: 12 pm

ENTRY: Sh.500 advance, Sh.1000 at the gate

 

Sunday 5th March, 2017

WHAT: Thrift Social

Thrift Social is an event providing a platform for creativity and the exploration of art. music and fashion, while giving inspiration for innovators in the in the creative industry. The event is a platform for vendors to not only exhibt and sell there wears but also network and tap into the changing tide that is Kenyan culture in the same context of Art, Fashion and lifestyle.

2manysiblings. PHOTO/OMG VOICE.

WHERE: The Alchemist Bar

Night dancers at the alchemist bar. PHOTO/CHRISTINE KEYONZO/X NEWS.

TIME: 12 pm – 8 pm

ENTRY: Sh.800

ALL WEEKEND

WHAT: Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair

The Samanthas Bridal Fair will bring together wedding vendors and suppliers for 3 days. This is East Africa’s premier wedding event that you must attend.

PHOTO/MUNALUCHI BRIDE.

WHERE: Sarit Expo Centre

Sarit Expo Centre. PHOTO/Villa Care Kenya.

TIME: 10 am – 6:30 pm
ENTRY: Sh.700

