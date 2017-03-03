Need plot this weekend? We have you covered

Friday 3rd March, 2017
WHAT: Industry Nite 3 Year Anniversary
WHERE: Privée
WHO: Kagwe Mungai, Fena Gitu, Mayonde & MDQ
TIME: 6 pm
ENTRY: Free
WHAT: Maad Orchestra
An electronic music producer, an 18-piece classical orchestra, a jazz band, Kenya’s top vocalists, LED dancers, acrobats and an old-school hip-hop star will share one stage in a two hour show on Friday the 3rd of March, in a unique event that promises to be unlike any other experienced in East Africa.
WHERE: Braeburn Theatre
WHO: Eddie Grey, Atemi Oyungu, Victor Muli &Pete Odera
TIME: 8 pm
ENTRY: Sh.1800 advance, Sh.4500 VIP
Saturday 4th March, 2017
WHAT: Afro Sync 2.0
Kenya Nights proudly presents the second edition of Afro Sync. A collective of some of Nairobi’s top Afro House & Hip Hop DJ’s with LIVE Percussionists & Didgeridoo performers.
WHERE: The Alchemist Bar
WHO: DeeJay Kace, SURAJ, Euggy
TIME: 6 pm
ENTRY: Free
Sunday 5th March, 2017
WHAT: Art of Jazz
Art of Jazz welcomes you for an exciting season of new sounds in jazz, featuring Juma Tutu’s Swahili Jazz Band performing live at Galleria Shopping Mall, bringing deeply rooted musical Afro Jazz influences from the continent and beyond.
WHERE: Galleria Shopping Mall
WHO: Swahili Jazz Band
TIME: 12 pm
ENTRY: Sh.500 advance, Sh.1000 at the gate
WHAT: Thrift Social
Thrift Social is an event providing a platform for creativity and the exploration of art. music and fashion, while giving inspiration for innovators in the in the creative industry. The event is a platform for vendors to not only exhibt and sell there wears but also network and tap into the changing tide that is Kenyan culture in the same context of Art, Fashion and lifestyle.
WHERE: The Alchemist Bar
TIME: 12 pm – 8 pm
ENTRY: Sh.800
ALL WEEKEND
WHAT: Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair
The Samanthas Bridal Fair will bring together wedding vendors and suppliers for 3 days. This is East Africa’s premier wedding event that you must attend.
WHERE: Sarit Expo Centre
TIME: 10 am – 6:30 pm
ENTRY: Sh.700
