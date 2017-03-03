Movie stars from across the globe join Wild for Life campaign to launch five new species

Since its launch, the Wild for Life campaign has engaged 35 celebrity champions

The campaign has reached over 1 billion people, generated 4.5 million social media interactions, and 12,000 pledges of action

45, 000 people have chosen a kindred species. The campaign was also awarded the “2016 Top Most Influential Advocacy Campaigns in China” by Weibo (Chinese Twitter)

Celebrities from around the globe have added their voices to the ‘Wild for Life’ campaign in this year’s World Wildlife Day. Helping to raise awareness and mobilize public action are four celebrities, who are joining UN Environment’s Wild for Life campaign today, each representing a different species threatened by illegal trade:

Mexican actor/director Gael García Bernal as the Jaguar; youth actor, Aidan Gallagher as the Hyacinth Macaw; , Indonesian actor Hamish Daud as the Sun Bear; and American actor Adrian Grenier as the Sawfish. Chinese actress Li Bingbing returns to the campaign as a Tibetan Antelope.

Gael Garcia Bernal

‘The Jaguar is a beautiful animal, free and indomitable, a spiritual symbol of the human being. I support the Wild for Life campaign to save the Jaguar and all other species in danger of extinction.’

Li Bingbing

‘Today, I am giving my name to change the game for Tibetan Antelopes. Please join me to ‘go wild for life’. Be the change that you wish to see in the world!’

Aidan Gallagher

‘For World Wildlife Day, which is about listening to young voices, I am giving my name to change the game for the Hyacinth Macaw. You can help me by going Wild for Life and raising your voice to educate more people about this issue!’

Hamish Daud

I am giving my name to change the game for the sun bear. Use your own sphere of influence to encourage people to get better informed and to say no to products that threaten species!

Adrian Grenier

Imagine we have reached the moon but we have not reached the depths of the seas…so it is imperative to cherish and protect them. Today, I give my name to change the game for the elusive sawfish. Please join me and go wild for life by choosing your own kindred species!