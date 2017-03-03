Latest news headlines-March 3 2017 President Kenyatta receives Sh20 million in drought relief from the UAE

President Kenyatta receives Sh20 million in drought relief from the UAE

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, March 3 said the government would enhance drought mitigation measures to ensure all those affected are assisted.

He said the ongoing food and water relief, animal off-take and cash transfer programs are constantly being enhanced to support Kenyans to overcome the current hard conditions.

The President said the government continues to expand the relief efforts so that no needy Kenyan is left out during the hard times.

“I take this opportunity to assure all Kenyans that the Government is doing all that is in its power to ensure that people in need are assisted,” said the President at State House, Nairobi.

The President spoke when he witnessed delivery of donations from the UAE in support of the government’s drought mitigation measures.

The middle-eastern country donated 150 tonnes of assorted foods worth Sh20 million to be distributed in drought affected regions.

I am here to stay, Marwa dismisses transfer rumours

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa has dismissed rumours that he has been transferred to the Rift Valley region for his incessant remarks on the war against narcotics.

Speaking on Friday, March 3 during a tour of an NYS rehabilitation camp in Miritini, Marwa rubbished the reports linking him with a move to the volatile region saying drug barons are worried that their peddling days are numbered.

“I am prepared to put my life on the line for this fight. That is how ready I am. I am not aware of these stories you people are talking about,” he said.

Rumours of the fierce administrator had been fuelled by ODM communications official Philip Etale who in a tweet said Marwa had been moved to the Rift Valley. However Director of Digital Communication in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi dispelled the rumours urging Kenyans to ignore them.

The government has been on a campaign against drug sale and abuse especially in the Coast with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy President William Ruto ordering the dismantlement of cartels that have wrecked havoc among youths in the area.

Marwa highlighted the State’s two-pronged approach in the war against drugs involved cutting supply from the barons and disrupting the market, composed of mainly the youth, by entering them in rehabilitation camps and giving them gainful employment.

He called on the six Coastal counties to join hands in the concerted effort against narcotics.

Operation underway in Garissa to rescue kidnapped teachers

Heavy security operation is underway in Garissa County and across the border in Somalia to rescue two teachers kidnapped on Thursday at the Hagadera refugee camp in Daadab.

Heavily armed gunmen are said to have stormed the school in the wee hours of Thursday morning kidnapping three male non local teachers.

According to the locals, the gunmen whose numbers were not immediately established stormed Al-Huda primary and secondary schools at 1: 30 am opening fire indiscriminately.

The gunmen who seemed to understand the school well then went banging on the doors of the hostages forcing them out. They had initially kidnapped three, but one of them managed to escape.

Speaking on phone, Northeastern Regional Coordinator Ambassador Mohamud Saleh ruled out al Shabaab involvement in the incident but said that a search and rescue operation is underway.