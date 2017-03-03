KPL Chief to face Sports Tribunal on March 6,2017 over league delay

Sports Dispute Tribunal Chairman Mr.John Ohaga has ordered Kenya Premier League boss Jack Ogunda to appear before the committee on March 6, 2017.

SDT chairman registered the Tribunal’s concerned with the prolonged delay in the commencement of the Premier League.

“KPL CEO Jack Oguda has to appear before this Tribunal to explain why the Premier League has not kicked off following the orders of February 10 by this Tribunal,” said Ohaga.

“Mr.Oguda should present a copy of the league fixtures.” he added

“Whereas the Tribunal had given my client the go ahead, the High Court in Kisumu issued parallel orders. And when we were still in the limbo, the same court nullified their own directives,” Obonyo indicated, adding: “My clients were not copied the vacation of the orders stopping the league from starting,”

“We feel justice will be done if my clients are enjoined in this petition instead of us filing a new suit on the same matter before this Tribunal,” said Counsel Jimmy Simiyu who appeared on their behalf.