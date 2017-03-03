Kidero wants Peter Kenneth, Sonko and Waweru arrested over gun drama in the city

Kidero said government officials have been reluctant to arrest politicians who have been brandishing guns in public and engaging in violence and chaotic behaviour in Nairobi

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoretti South MP Denis Waweru and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth attended a football match in Dagoretti when rowdy youths interrupted it and guns were drawn.

He has also accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet of laxity when it comes to dealing jubilee politicians causing chaos.

The governor has also accused some politicians of perpetuating chaos in Eastleigh after hawkers obtained a court order allowing them to operate on the streets.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero wants his political rivals in Jubilee party arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in gun drama last Sunday.

Kidero said former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko and Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru should be interrogated and explain the circumstances that led to altercations forcing their bodyguards to fire in the air.

The governor lamented that since the confrontations ensued the Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery have been silent and with no action taken against the leaders.

Addressing residents of Dagoretti North Constituency on Thursday where he had gone to inspect road projects, the city boss pointed an accusing finger to CS Nkaissery of allegedly cordoning lawlessness and impunity among the leaders.

“Nkaissery has been the loudest CS but he has been quiet for the Sunday events. He must take action. We cannot allow such stupid acts in Nairobi,” Kidero said.

“It is totally unacceptable to mete violence on innocent and peaceful loving Nairobians,” he added.

The governor has threatened to arrest the two leaders over the scuffle should the police and the interior ministry failed to bring to book by Sunday.

“On Sunday, I would have led the public to arrest the two leaders but decided to give the national government time to take action, but should they fail to do so, then we will swiftly move to action,” an angry Kidero stated.

However, it is not understood, which law governor Kidero will use to apprehend the three leaders over the Dagoretti scuffle that turned ugly threatening the safety of the football fanatics in attendance.

The leaders have already condemned the incident with each accusing one another of instigating the chaos.

Youth allied to Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and Senator Sonko and their rival in the Jubilee party for the Nairobi Race Peter Kenneth got into a clash during a football match in Dagoretti South constituency.

Kenneth, who is seeking to replace Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero in the August elections, faces bitter opposition from a rival Jubilee Party brigade in Nairobi.

On Tuesday while touring Wakulima Market, PK downplayed the Sunday political scuffle painting a picture of a gentleman in politics.

Mr Kenneth was a two-time MP for Gatanga Constituency in Murang’a County, but has since insisted that he was born and bred in Nairobi, where he wants to be governor, described the incident and a series of other altercations, as “Jubilee’s internal democracy.”

“What you saw the other day is part of Jubilee’s internal democracy. But we have said that those that want to use insults and chaos, we will leave them. It is you, the people, that will decide,” Mr Kenneth told the market traders.

He was accompanied by MPs Maina Kamanda (Starehe) and Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji).

“Nairobi is not a place to joke with. It wants a person [who] knows how to plan stuff. And the only person to remove Dr Kidero is Peter Kenneth,” Mr Kamanda said.

But Kidero buoyed by united opposition alliance has told the Jubilee Party brigade eyeing his seat to prepare for a rude shock as National Super Alliance (NASA) will sweep all elective seats in Nairobi City county including those currently hed by Jubilee.

