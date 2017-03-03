Kenyans’ love for coffee helps retail chains grow 10-fold in 5 years

Uber drivers move to raise minimum fare to Ksh300 for shortest trips

Uber drivers are demanding a reversal of the 35% price cut that came into effect in July last year

Operators have also demanded that Uber reduces the commission it takes from their total earnings before tax from 25 % to 10%

The platform’s management said it is aware of the concerns raised by its drivers and is consulting with the relevant stakeholders in search for an agreeable solution

Drivers on the online taxi-hailing platform took to the streets on Thursday, March 2, 2017, marking the fourth time operators had gone on strike since the price cut was announced. The strike was, however, called off after intervention by the Transport Principal Secretary, Irungu Nyakera, who is leading negotiations between the drivers and Uber.

Last year, Uber cut prices to Ksh35 per kilometre down from Ksh60. It also reduced its charges per minute by Ksh1 to Ksh3 and cut the pricing of short rides by Ksh100 to Ksh200 while base fare remained unchanged at Ksh100.

The proposed rates by the drivers are Ksh60 per kilometre, Ksh4 per minute with a base fare of Ksh100 and Ksh300 for shortest trips.

Police chief inspector Alphonse Ngundo, OCS Central Police Station, warned drivers to uphold the law while on strike.

Uber drivers in Nairobi and Mombasa started the go-slow on Monday last week. On Thursday last week they took the dispute with Uber to the Parliament where, in their petition to the chairman of the parliamentary committee on transport Maina Kamanda, asked for a fare determination structure that sets the minimum cost of journeys to various estates in the city.

Kenyans mint billions from flower sector as exports reach record highs

The value of Kenya’s horticultural exports has crossed the Ksh100 billion mark

The country exported a total of 133,658.3 tonnes of cut flower, earning Ksh70.8 billion in 2016

Flowers represented 70% of the sector’s earnings

Official data indicates that dollars brought in by vegetable, flower and fruit exports rose 12% over last year’s earnings to hit Ksh101.51 billion by lend of December. Apart from tourism which has been pulled down by recent insecurity cases, the rest of top foreign exchange earners are looking up with tea having fetched Sh124.5 billion last year and diaspora remittances fast edging towards the Ksh200 billion.

Provisional data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that growth in volumes and a weaker shilling combined to deliver the positive export results despite uncertainty over future access to Europe. The volume of cut flower sold over the period was 8.8% higher than the 122,825.3 tonnes exported the previous year.

Kenya exports the bulk of its flowers to the European Union (EU), But Bobby Kamani, Managing Director of Primarosa Flowers,a cut flower producer in Athi River, said demand from from countries like the US and Australia also increased.

Exporters have faced uncertainty from last year as the EU moved to block their access to its market over failure by East African states to ratify the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). Kenya was later reinstated to the list of duty and quota free exporters after it teamed up with Rwanda to sign the EPA. East African Community heads of state are expected to give their final word on EPA in April.

Kenyans’ love for coffee helps retail chains grow 10-fold in 5 years

Investments in the coffee sector and improvements in the supply chain have fueled a robust coffee culture in Kenya

The number of coffee chains in Nairobi has grown 10-fold in the last 5 years

As a result, Nescafe has invested Ksh71 million in providing technical support and training to over 41,000 coffee farmers

Nescafe Managing Director for East Africa, Ciru Miring’u says 80% of the coffee consumed in Kenya is instant which has also helped catapult coffee drinking, having jumped by 46% between 2010 and 2014.

Speaking when she unveiled the new NESCAFÉ, 3in1, Miring’u said that as demand for coffee grows there will be a need to enhance its supply.

She added the uptake of instant coffee has expanded with the engagement of nearly 400 mobile coffee vendors in public places with earnings topping Ksh2,000 per day per vendor through Nestlé’s MYOWBU (My Own Business) programme.