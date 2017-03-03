Judiciary launches two High courts in Makueni County

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu says the courts will help bring justice closer to the people.

Judiciary has taken significant steps towards enhancing access to justice across the country.

The Judiciary has inaugurated two superior courts at Makueni Law Courts in Makueni County.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu launched a High Court and the Environment and Land Court (ELC) on Thursday at Makueni Law Courts in Wote town.

She also installed two judges – Justice Charles Kariuki, the Makueni High Court Presiding Judge and Justice Charles Mbogo, the ELC Judge.

READ ALSO:CJ on Graft: Don’t blame the judiciary

The establishment of the superior courts in the area will bring justice closer to the people putting to an end the difficulties residents experienced by covering long distances to access judicial services.

Speaking during the event, Justice Mwilu said it is the obligation of the Judiciary to have a High Court in each county.

“I am acutely aware of the challenges that face the people of Makueni County generally and in regard to access to justice in particular, and I am encouraged by the positive impact the establishment and operationalisation of these two courts will have on the people of Makueni County,” Mwilu said.

She commended the county administration under the leadership of Governor Kivutha Kibwana for supporting the Judiciary in the establishment of the courts adding that the Judiciary looks forward to continued cooperation and strategic collaboration towards further expanding and improving the courts in the county for the benefit of her residents.

Justice Mwilu said that over the past few years, the Judiciary has taken significant steps towards enhancing access to justice across the country through, among others, a robust and expansive court construction and rehabilitation programme.