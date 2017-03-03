Growing international hotel brands in the country, a plus for tourism Industry

Investment in hotels reassures the global economies that Kenya has the required capacity in both infrastructure and human resource, to cater for the growing tourism and MICE numbers

Kenya has recorded steady growth in the tourism, Meetings, Conference, and Incentives industry, per a recent report by the Kenya Tourism Board(KTB)

Kenya is set for a tourism sector boost with new internationally recognised hotels setting up in Kenya as they seek to grow regionally. Among new brands set to open doors in Nairobi in the recent future include two more Carlson Rezidor’s Radisson Blu (Westlands and State House areas), Starwood’s Four Point coming up near the Jomo Kenyatta Airport – as is Hilton Garden Inn. The Best Western brand leads the pack with a plan to have five to six new establishments strewn all over the capital and its suburbs.

“Continued investment in hotel development does not only portray confidence in Kenya but also reassures the global economies that Kenya has the required capacity in both infrastructure and human resource, to cater for the growing tourism and MICE numbers,” says Jumia Travel’s Caleb Onyiego.

The rush for a share of the market is pegged on the statistics that project massive improvements in the tourism sector with Kenya expected to host a number of global conferences and high-end tourists who will thus occupy the hotels.