Finnish Varsity launches executive MBA programme for international financial experts

A leading University of Applied sciences in Finland has launched an Advanced Executive MBA course in Kenya designed specifically for professionals in the banking, financial and telecom services in the region

The decision to extend this course tailor made for international financial experts in Kenya was informed by the vibrant financial sector in the country

The university will begin to offer the course targeting to strengthen the skill set of professionals in the sector in May 2017

The Haaga-Helia University in partnership with Pertec a business consulting agency based in Finland, is set to offer local financial sector experts an executive MBA focusing on service innovation, business modeling and strategic thinking. The 14- month programme is aimed at senior managers, experienced professionals and future leaders who work in the banking, finance and telecom industries.

The efficient and flexible modular structure of the eMBA comprises monthly two-day modules which will be offered locally, making it possible to combine work, personal life and study. It provides skills for turning strategy into performance excelence and results through leadership,process development,optimised resource allocation and effective HR management. The course is expected to include an executive coaching with 360 assessments, immersion program, case studies with Finnish and Scandinavian companies along with group travel activities providing a broad set of experiences to explore even new career directions.

Speaking at the launch at a Nairobi hotel, Majority Leader in Parliament Hon. Aden Duale, who was the chief-guest, welcomed the Finnish institution to Kenya and thanked them for coming on board to not only help Kenya in building an advance human capital but also transfer knowledge and experience from Finland to Kenya.

‘This eMBA has come at the perfect time when the Government of Kenya is in the process of auditing degrees offered by our universities and gauging if they indeed give the graduate the necessary skills for the field they are pursuing,” said Hon. Duale.

Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences is one of Finland’s largest business polytechnics. It is an open University of Applied Sciences, owned by a foundation run by Helsinki’s business community. It offers courses in business, information technology, sport and leisure education, hospitality, tourism, management assistant education, vocational teacher education programmes, journalism, marketing, and in languages.