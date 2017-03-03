Business highlights – Transport Ministry in fresh move to decongest Nairobi

Transport Ministry in fresh move to decongest Nairobi

The national government is working with county governments to decongest Nairobi

Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia said a lot of productivity hours are wasted on roads due to heavy traffic

The Ministry and the Nairobi Metropolitan Authority will collaborate and open up more roads that can be used by commuters who have no work in the central business district (CBD)

The CS said today (Friday March 3, 2017) the state-run body has held the first meeting with governors from Nairobi Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu and Murang’a to strategise on the best ways to ease flow of traffic into and out of the city.

The county bosses from Nairobi, are meeting as part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Authority, formed after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed an executive order on February 9, 2017. Governors from the counties have been incorporated in this project meant to put in place an integrated transport policy and direction because their counties are also affected by congestion.

Mr Macharia said the team will continue putting in place the right management pending enactment of a legislation to provide a legal framework that will guide the process. He revealed that the government was fast tracking construction works on key infrastructural projects that would address the transport challenges.

Hiring, sales activity slows down as private sector buckles under weight of drought, low credit uptake

Slow credit growth and an ongoing drought in the country have weighed down Kenya’s output, hiring and sales activity

Stanbic Regional Economist for East Africa, Jibran Qureishi says this will inevitably lead to deterioration in business conditions within Kenya’s private sector

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Patrick Njoroge had earlier warned that a government move to put a cap on bank’s lending rates might have had such an effect on the economy

The analysis, dubbed the Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), shows that activity in Kenya’s private sector barely grew in February. The index, which is used to measure the sector’s performance, dropped to 50.1, a record low since the survey began in January 2014, down from 52.0 in January. A reading above 50.0 indicates growth.

Kenya is experiencing a drought that has hurt farming and left millions in need of food aid. Qureishi said if there is inadequate rainfall from next month, firms will face a tougher situation.

Private sector credit growth started weakening at the end of 2015 after the Central Bank of Kenya toughened supervision. The sector’s growth stood at 4.3 per cent in December, the central bank said, far below the double-digit growth rate it considers ideal.

Last year, Governor Njoroge said a new banking law capping interest rates at 4 per cent above the Central Bank Rate (CBR) had complicated the country’s monetary policy. Njoroge was speaking in September following a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. He said although the new law will benefit existing loans, there could be adverse reactions on credit to the private sector. Njoroge said the CBK was monitoring how the new law is affecting the monetary policy and the general economy.