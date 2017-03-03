EX-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga nomination papers rejected by Jubilee party

- Jubilee Party has rejected former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga’s nomination papers for the Laikipia senator seat.
EX-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga bid for Laikipia senatorial seat has been dealt a blow.
On Friday, March 3, 2017, Jubilee party declined to admit Njenga’s nomination papers for the Laikipia Senatorial seat.
Njenga’s brother Maina Njoroge had gone to the party’s headquarters to present the documents on Friday but was allegedly denied admission by a man identified only as Limo.
Limo, a former Secretary General of the defunct United Democratic Front (UDF) told Njenga’s brother he had orders from above.
“We were told the officers were acting under instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto. They said the two will call me,” Njenga brother revealed on Thursday.
It is alleged that the party had instructions from the high ranking official's leadership not to accept his papers over integrity issues.
