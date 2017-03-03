2017 AMVCAs to be held tomorrow! Are you ready?

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) will be held tomorrow, Saturday, 4 th March 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria

This year, four Kenyans made it to the nomination list and so did two movies, “Kati Kati” and “Mganga Bomba”

Kenyans will be anxious to see whether their own will bag any award on Saturday. Spoken word artist and actor Elsaphan Njora has been nominated for best supporting actor in a drama movie (Kati Kati). Dorothy Ghettuba, Victor Gatonye and Daudi Otieno have also been nominated for best indigenous language movie or TV series- Swahili in Urembo, Fihi and Zilizala respectively. “Mganga Bomba” has also been nominated in the same category while the movie Kati Kati has been nominated in the category for best movie in East Africa.

Nigerian musical powerhouse Timi Dakolo, and two of Africa’s leading vocalists Waje and Lira, are billed to perform at the fifth edition of the prestigious awards holding at the Eko Hotel on Saturday. Viewers can tune in to watch the show live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 17:00 CAT.