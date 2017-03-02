Ooh sad!! the passionate message of appeal Julius Yego has for poachers

Youtube man Yego is advocating against poaching of wild animals.

The world champion in Javelin says killing world animals will cut the country’s source of income.

The father of one is calling on the nation to speak against the growing vice

Javelin champion Julius Yego is the latest high-profile athlete to speak against the far-reaching menace of poaching.

The world champion and Olympic silver medallist took to social media on Thursday, 2nd March to condemn the vice while pleading for the need to preserve our heritage.

READ ALSO: Youtube man Julius Yego tosses Victor Wanyama, David Rudisha , Collins Injera for most influential sports personality in Kenya

The CID officer posted this on his official Facebook account a picture of himself first with an elephant, the next with a Rhino, which seemed to have died with its trunk cut off.

“Whenever I see their precious tusks am assured Kenya will have plenty of tourists flogging to our game reserves/parks, thus more revenues to our county, but the tugs/poachers will kill them for fake /illegally earned money!! When news hit headlines on our Tv screens of them being kill I feel bad, Please report any act of poaching /killing our pride of future @poaching steals from us all!

Kenya, hit by a poaching surge in 2012 and 2013 that resulted in the loss of more elephants and rhino than at any time in the past two decades, is taking the problem ‘seriously’.

Last April, the government set ablaze more than 100 tonnes of seized Ivory, in what conservatism said was a huge message to the rest of the world.

READ ALSO: Rudisha, Kiprop set meeting records in Birmingham:

A new wildlife law was also passed that can inflict a maximum penalty of life imprisonment for poachers.