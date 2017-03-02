Mwamba RFC in mega shirt sponsorships deal with loan sharks Stanbic Bank

Mwamba RFC has Stanbic Bank as their new shirt sponsor for the next one year.

Kulabu has previously donned shirts by Mumias Sprinkles purified Water.

The shs 3M agreement is subject to renewal.

Kenya Cup side Mwamba RFC on Thursday 2 March 2017 got into a partnership with Stanbic Bank who will be their official shirts sponsors in a deal worth Shs 3M a season.

The renewable deal will see Mwamba donning shirts bearing Stanbic Bank’s name.

The deal is part of a partnership that will extend beyond the shirt sponsorship as the two organisations will collaborate in promoting community health and well-being as part of the Corporate Social investment using rugby as a vehicle to reach out and educate the public.

Mwamba RFC president Alvas Onguru welcomed the deal saying Stanbic Bank coming on board as shirt sponsor will play a big role in strengthening the image and stature of the club.

“When two reputable brands join hands, be sure to expect big and better things ahead. We are happy to get on this journey,” the club boss uttered.

Philip Odera, the Stanbic Bank Managing Director and a former Kenya Cup player in the 1980s with the now defunct Barclays RFC said, “We have shared values with one of Kenya’s most iconic teams, Mwamba RFC, and have entered this partnership based on this. Stanbic will also partner with Mwamba in promoting community health as part of our corporate social responsibility.”

Kulabu, as the club is commonly referred to as last August got into another partnerships transport company Modern Coast Bus who became their transport partners for the next one year.

The team is currently on a good run in the league and within sights of a playoff berth in the Kenya Cup and the reserve Eric Shirley Shield.

Previously the club was sponsored by sweetener Mumias Sugar under its purified water brand Sprinkles Purified Water.