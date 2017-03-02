Latest news headlines-March 2 2017 Doctors pay talks extended again as Uhuru steps in

Doctors pay talks extended again as Uhuru steps in

Mediators seeking an end to the doctors pay row with the government have been given another extension to reach a conclusion even as President Uhuru Kenyatta stepped in to end the stalemate.

The Court of Appeal gave an additional five days to mediators to reach an amicable solution on a day Mr Kenyatta scheduled a meeting with doctors’ union officials and the clergy.

The Court has allowed the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya to join the mediation team led by Kenya National Human Rights and the Law Society of Kenya.

President Kenyatta’s meeting will bring together Catholic head Cardinal John Njue, Anglican Church of Kenya leader Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit and the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

READ ALSO: Doctors’ strike continues as parties fail to reach on agreement

“These are extraordinary circumstances that require divine intervention. The matter will be mentioned on March 7 and we are hopeful the matter will be resolved by then,” Justice Koome ruled as the appellate court bench granted the additional days for talks to conclude.

Nurses issue yet another strike notice

Healthcare services across public hospitals may be paralyzed from next week after nurses threatened to go on strike to push for harmonisation of their salaries and allowances.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) today lamented that the national government and the county governments have deserted their responsibility and were no longer interested in negotiating with them over their impending Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

While addressing a press conference at Uchumi House in Nairobi today, KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako said it was clear that there is lack of good will and seriousness from the governments in addressing the harmonization of their salaries and allowances.

READ ALSO: Sibling rivalry among nurses’ union officials to derail CBA negotiations

“If the governments will not have submitted the harmonised counter proposal as greed, the union will direct her members to begin an industrial action beginning March 13, 2017 and the industrial action will continue until the CBA is completed, signed and registered in court,” Panyako warned.

KNHCR wants Kamama investigated over insecurity in Baringo

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) wants Tiaty MP Asmam Kamama to resign as chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Administration and Security and be investigated over insecurity in Baringo.

The commission in its report over the on-going clashes in the North Rift region also wants other political leaders that have been adversely mentioned in connection with the conflicts to face legal action. Vice Chairman KNCRH George

Morara said there is need for speedy legal action on politicians and other opinion leaders cited for fueling the current violence in the region especially in Baringo County.

“Specifically KNCHR calls on the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security Asmam Kamama to step aside and allow for investigations into his allegedrole in the spiraling conflict in Baringo County,” she said.

READ ALSO: State beef up security in Baringo as leaders urged to preach peace

According to KNCHR, over 8,000 pupils and students both in primary and secondary schools are not enjoying the right to education following closure of schools in the recent spate of attacks. The report released today in Nakuru indicates that there is a humanitarian crisis in the region with agencies like Red Cross facing security threats.