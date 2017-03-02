KANU Chairman Gideon Moi holds a ‘secret meeting’ with Embu Governor Martin Wambora

Senator Moi is in Embu County to grace Baringo Head Teachers’ Conference.

The senator is engaged with Deputy President Uhuru Kenyatta in the tug of war that has now shaped the battle for the Rift Valley vote.

Governor Martin Wambora is facing a serious onslaught to retain his seat. Wambora will defend his seat on a Jubilee Alliance Party ticket.

Baringo Senator and Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi has today held a ‘fruitful’ meeting with Embu Governor Martin Wambora.

Senator Moi was in Embu County to grace Baringo Head Teachers’ Conference.

“I’m in Embu at Baringo Head Teachers’ Conference One of my agendas, & deep concern, is addressing insecurity in Baringo,” the senator tweeted.

Embu Governor Martin Wambora has picked his running make for August polls from Manyatta, Dr Muturi



Independent Party Kanu recently endorsed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the other hand, Governor Martin Wambora is facing a serious onslaught to retain his seat.

Wambora will defend his seat on a Jubilee Alliance Party ticket.

Five candidates have declared interest to oust him from office. They include Senator Lenny Kivuti and businessman Leonard Muriuki, who are both seeking the seat on MCC ticket,

Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire will compete for the Jubilee ticket, World Bank project consultant Kithinji Kiragu and former Transport Permanent Secretary Cyrus Njiru both eyeing the PNU ticket and Psychiatrist Njagih Kumantha of DP.