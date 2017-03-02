I will not join NASA but I will support President Uhuru Kenyatta re-election bid, Munya assures his supporters

Peter Munya, has assured supporters that the party will support President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August polls.

Raila stirred controversy when he endorsed the re-election of Mr Munya, who faces opposition for the governor’s seat from Senator Kiraitu Murungi, among others.

Immediately after Raila announced the Opposition’s support for Munya, the governor swiftly sought to distance himself from the Opposition’s National Super Alliance (NASA).

Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya has today moved to allay fears that he will be joining opposition outfit National Super alliance (NASA).

Instead, Munya has assured his followers that his Party of National Unity (PNU) will support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in the August polls.

He said that the resolution to support President Kenyatta was reached during the party’s national delegate’s convention last year.

Munya, who is also Meru Governor, reiterated that the decision still stands though the party will field candidates using the party ticket.

“It is not in doubt that I will support President Uhuru Kenyatta in the coming polls,” Munya told a meeting of secondary school head teachers from Meru County in Nakuru retreat.

Munya, who is seeking a second term in office, got a boost after Raila Odinga disputably endorsed his re-election.

And today in Nakuru, Munya has told his supporters that remarks by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Meru people urging them to re-elect him as Governor for the second term should not be misconstrued as support for the NASA coalition.

However, he said that Odinga’s remarks were welcomed.

