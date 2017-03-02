GDP to grow by five Percent annually over the next decade

March 2, 2017 40 Views
  • Boeing provides resources to strengthen local communities
  • The company  continues to expand its international presence

Indicators show that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will continue to grow by almost 5 percent annually over the next decade with Boeing’s most recent Market Outlook report predicting that air traffic to and from Africa is expected to grow by about 6.1 percent annually over the next 20 years, resulting in the need for 1,150 new airplanes.

This is after Boeing Company announced the opening of two new offices in Nairobi, Kenya and Johannesburg, South Africa, marking a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its international presence.

The Nairobi office staff includes,Chamsou Andjorin, Director Government Affairs and Market Development offices and  J. Miguel Santos, Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Director International Sales, Africa, for Boeing Commercial Airplanes will head the offices and is based in Johannesburg.

