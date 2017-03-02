Dstv announces new schedules and integrations in a bid to improve customers viewing experience

The fresh new scheduling approach on the M-Net will result in fewer repeats of movies and series

These changes are based on what Dstv viewers have told the provider; Multichoice

Reality show repeats will be dropped on Saturdays and Sundays, in favour of fresh sitcoms and dramas

Fresh new schedules on M-Net channels have been announced to improve DStv customers viewing. These will see the end of specialist channels including M-Net Edge, M-Net Family and M-Net Movies Showcase as content moves to other M-Net channels.

The ever-popular content on M-Net Edge will be integrated into M-Net 101 (East and West). This will give customers a supersized channel with bumper-to-bumper entertainment ranging from the latest shows to the edgier entertainment previously on M-Net Edge. Extended prime time on M-Net 101 will be from 18:00 CAT to midnight every day. This means fewer repeats on M-Net, which will now be your one destination for the best and newest shows.

Reality show repeats will be dropped on Saturdays and Sundays, in favour of fresh sitcoms and dramas which will air on Saturdays from 18:00. Brand new series like cutting-edge medical drama Pure Genius (Augustus Prew, Dermot Mulroney, and Odette Annable), dark comedy Imposters (Inbar Lavi, Parker Young and Stephen Bishop) and the return of Wentworth Miller in firm favourite, Prison Break will start from 19:30.

READ ALSO: Maad orchestra takes centre stage this Friday

“Our pop-up channels are extremely popular,” says Philip Wahome Multichoice Corporate affairs manager “Viewers love the fact that they can easily find a collection of their favourite movies packaged under a specific theme on one channel. They enjoyed the Star Wars and Harry Potter pop-up channels, with James Bond having launched the last Wednesday, 22 February – and we’re planning several more throughout the year.”

The recently launched M-Net Movies Collection also adds to the breadth of M-Net’s movie offering. The M-Net Movies Collection comprise more than 1000 movies and is available on DStv Catch Up Plus, accessible to customers when they connect their DStv Explora to the internet. The collection is also accessible on the Catch Up section on DStv Now online and on the app. DStv Premium customers can choose what movie they would like to watch, when it suits them best.