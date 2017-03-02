57 Al-Shabaab militants killed in KDF raid

57 militants linked to terrorist group killed in early morning raid

KDF to further pursue terrorists in bid to bring peace to region

2 teachers kidnapped at Dadaab Refugee Complex

At least 57 militants belong to the Al-Shabaab terror group were killed on Thursday, March 2 after Kenya Defence Forces raided engaged the fighters in fire in Somalia.

An unknown number of the militants were injured while five technical were destroyed in the 8.45 am attack near Subow center some 31km north west of Afmadow in Somalia.

“KDF remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue the terrorists to ensure peace and security of our country,” the military said in a statement signed by Col JM Owuoth, head of public affairs at KDF.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen have kidnapped two teachers at a Hagadera school in Daadab refugee complex in Garissa County.

Witnesses said heavily armed men stormed the Al-Huda School at about 1am today and opened fire, shooting indiscriminately. North Eastern Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh who confirmed the attack said police have sealed off exits points at the borders with Somalia in an attempt to rescue the kidnapped teachers.