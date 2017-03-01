Student bags sh 1 million betway jackpot bonus

-
To win the Betway Jackpot, players need only place a small bet of Sh 95 and predict the outcomes of a selection of 13 games
Gathogo predicted correctly a total of 12 games that earned him a bonus of 1 million shillings
He is planning on setting up a business with his winnings once he completes his studies
Joseph Gathogo, a college student at Karatina University, is the latest winner of Betway’s weekly Jackpot bonus of Sh 1 Million. Gathongo won Sh 1,000,000 from a Sh 95 bet, for predicting 12 Jackpot games correctly out of 13.
“I did my usual match analysis and placed the bet. Since I was not a fan of most of the teams, I did not watch any of the games and so it got me by surprise when I received an alert message before receiving a call from Betway to confirm my win” he said.
Gathongo, who is in his third year pursuing Bachelor of Science in Microbiology, said that he has been betting with Betway since he subscribed about a year ago and was glad that this time round he won the bonus – missing the Jackpot by only one match.
Gathogo, however, said that he will concentrate on completing his studies before deciding on the type of business he would invest his money in.
