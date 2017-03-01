Stop putting Kenyans in panic mode, Chebukati warns NASA leaders

IEBC chair Chebukati says utterances from leaders allied to the National Super Alliance could cause tensions ahead of August 8 polls

NASA principals insist the commission is unprepared to conduct what promises to be Kenya’s largest ever elections

Chebukati however maintains IEBC will pull out all the stops to ensure credible polls

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has lashed out at politicians from the National Super Alliance (NASA) for putting the country in panic mode in saying the commission is ill-prepared to conduct credible elections in this year’s polls.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 1 during a stakeholders meeting with the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) in Limuru, the electoral body chair warned the Opposition leaders from making utterances that are likely to create tensions in the run-up to the August General Elections.

“What are you telling Kenyans when you say that the IEBC is not ready? People will not come out to vote in the face of such remarks,” he said.

Chebukati reiterated his commission’s readiness to deliver a credible election despite numerous hurdles his month-old team has faced in the process.

“Politicians should not run to the press with unclear facts on our preparedness yet you haven’t come to us to address these issues,” he added.

IEBC has faced a continued onslaught from NASA principals who insist the commission’s unpreparedness is likely to bungle the entire electoral process.

Principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka in their tour of Meru yesterday raised concerns with the credibility of the voters register citing anomalies such as double registrations and dead voters eligible to vote.

Chebukati however dispelled the Opposition’s fears saying IEBC would conduct an exercise to verify the voter register netted from the mass voter registration from May 10 to June 10.

