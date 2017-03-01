Nasa mulls holding joint primaries

- The Opposition coalition – the National Super Alliance (Nasa) is considering conducting a joint nomination for its affiliate parties for some positions around the country
- An agreement has been reached that a joint primary is required is some key zones to avoid losing seats to their opponents
- Nairobi and Mombasa have so far been identified as zones where joint nominations would be appropriate.
The coordinating committee that is also working on identifying the coalition’s presidential flagbearer who will face President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee yesterday held talks with the principals to agree on the best ways of conducting the joint nominations.
“We met on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues. We are talking about joint nominations and how best it can be done. We are yet to agree on anything so far but talks are in progress within the committee,” Nasa National Coordination Committee Co-chair senator James Orengo said.
