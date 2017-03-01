Latest news headlines-March 1 2017 IEBC hits back at Nasa

IEBC hits back at Nasa

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has criticised the opposition coalition – the National Super Alliance (NASA) – for ‘putting the country in panic mode’ by claiming that the electoral body is ill-prepared to conduct credible polls in August this year.

Nasa leaders while in Tharaka Nithi County yesterday questioned IEBC’s preparedness with Musalia Mudavadi – one of the coalition’s leaders – asking the electoral body to come out in the open and tell Kenyans whether they are ready for the polls of not.

The opposition claim that IEBC has not put in all the required checks to ensure a free and fair election in August.

“If anything goes wrong during the elections, IEBC will solely be responsible because Kenyans are not ready for another bungled election,” said Moses Wetangula, another leader of the coalition.

But the electoral body has not taken the remarks kindly.

Speaking today during a stakeholders meeting with the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) in Limuru, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati warned that the remarks such as those made by the opposition could create tension ahead of the polls.

He also said such utterances may keep Kenyans away from voting come the election day.

“What are you telling Kenyans when you say that the IEBC is not ready? People will not come out to vote in the face of such remarks,” Chebukati said.

Shoot to kill order is for bandits, DP Ruto insists

Deputy President William Ruto has sort to clarify a shoot-to-kill order he issued to security personnel battling cattle rustlers in Kerio Valley saying it was issued only for bandits.

The order issued on Monday,February 27 has been met with opposition from some local leaders including West Pokot senator John Lonyangapuo who have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to reverse it.

Prof Lonyangapuo who addressed a press conference in Nairobi yesterday alongside Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto and Baringo County Assembly Speaker William Kamket said Ruto’s order will only worsen the situation as it might lead to the killing of innocent people.

But the Deputy President took to his twitter account to respond.

“We are targeting bandits not innocent Kenyans,” he tweeted.

Petitioner taken to task over Auditor General ouster bid

“Bandits who have stolen livestock, killed, displaced thousands of women and children, with 8,000 out of school must be dealt with decisively,” he added.

But Prof Lonyangapuo says the orders are illegal.

“Who gave Deputy President powers to issue a shoot to kill order? That order should be reversed immediately and all area leaders called for a peace meeting,” Lonyangapuo said.

Governors protest US travel restriction

The Council of Governors (CoG) has termed a move by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to restrict the issuance of United States visas to governors as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

The governors have threatened to move to the courts to challenge the decision if the new travel and visa rules are not withdrawn immediately.

In a statement to Newsrooms, CoG Chairman Peter Munya said the directive by Ambassador E. M. Barine, Director, Parliament and County Affairs that county chiefs will only be issued with A visas to travel to United States only when transacting national government duties, was in a bad taste and against the complementarity spirit between the two levels of government.

“It is the Foreign Affairs ministry that issues diplomatic notes for foreign missions in Kenya for travel by state officers, hence it is discriminatory and unconstitutional for it to deny diplomatic notes to a section of constitutionally recognised state office holders,” Munya said in a letter addressed to the principal secretaries in the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Devolution.