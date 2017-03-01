Kilimani mums to launch TV show targeting women

Kilimani mums began as a social media group of women living in Nairobi’s Kilimani area

The social media group has grown over the years with a very big following and a great audience that discusses societal issues

Scripting these discussions into a TV show is viewed as a way of empowering women and encouraging them not to suffer in silence

Finally, the famous social media movement dubbed Kilimani mums broadly known for bold talk and uncensored discussions is coming to your TV screens. Kilimani Mums the TV series is fronted as a talk show aimed at telling the African Woman story with no bias or discrimination. Just like on social media, women from all walks of life will grace this live audience based TV show to discuss, encourage each other, challenge, inspire empower and articulate issues that directly affect them especially in relationships and marriages.

This show is set to give women the platform to tell their story without being judged. Many women in Kenya are afraid of telling their stories simply because they fear being ostracized, judged or even termed as “not good enough”, this has led to women suffering in silence. But all that is about to change!

In a new promotional video shared on YouTube, the Kilimani mums show is giving women a chance to freely share their stories, empower, challenge and inspire one another. Here is what to look forward to;

