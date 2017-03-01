Jubilee worried by Nasa’s ‘closeness to IEBC’

Jubilee party has raised the alarm over their opponent’s closeness with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

The ruling party claims IEBC has shared details of its technology to be used in August general election with the opposition

Jubilee party officials now want all engagements between Nasa and IEBC to stop

In a statement issued this evening, Jubilee claims there is a very close relationship between NASA consultant Edwin Ngonga and IEBC Director of ICT James Muhati and that the two have shared details of IEBC planned technology.

“Jubilee is alarmed to learn that comprehensive details about IEBC technology has been shared with NASA and demand that such details also be given to Jubilee and other stakeholders,” the statement signed by Jubilee Secretariat head Raphael Tuju, Majority Leader Aden Duale and Chief Whip Katoo Ole Metito said.

They want an end to the unilateral engagement between NASA and IEBC and that all engagements be formal and structured through the political parties liaison committee (PPLC) as provided for in the law.

READ ALSO: Jubilee dismisses NASA claims of bias from IEBC

They also accused the opposition of derailing the August poll by claiming that IEBC is not ready to hold elections in August. “The accusation that there is now no time to conduct a fair election in August has been carefully planned by opposition. Were it to be true, it would be a situation resulting directly from CORD’s deliberate actions that were specifically aimed at destabilizing every IEBC process to date,” they said.