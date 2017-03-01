Eric Omondi was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Well dreams do come true. Comedian Eric Omondi decided to make a stop at the long-running late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon before heading onto Las Vegas for his stand up comedy concert.
Omondi posted a couple of videos on Instagram and it would be shocking if it wasn’t true. He captions one, “Wake me up when it’s all over. When you given that golden opportunity on that golden stage so you do your favorite joke.”
READ ALSO: Eric Omondi surprises fiancée with ‘beauty room’ for Valentine’s Day
The first video he posted is accompanied by these words from the comedian, “Imagine one of your wildest dreams coming true…mine just did…Jimmy Fallon just said “All the way from KENYA, it’s Eric” Still waiting to wake up from this dream.”
This could be a real career boost for the funny man but let’s be honest, it’s not like his career was exactly struggling.
You might also like
Alicia Keys No Make Up Movement
Last week RnB singer Alicia Keys stunned us all by her natural beauty when she attended the MTV VMAs without wearing make-up. An event that is usually packed with all
Hot topics
Ogopa icons to curtain raise at ‘The Plot’ to celebrate Kenyan Music Roots Property Reality Company (PRC), has announced an Ogopa Deejays re-union for this year’s edition of The Plot.
Celeb chat with Chopstix
How has this season’s process been like compared to the previous years’? I feel like this season had definitely been more relaxed than the previous seasons. For one, I’ll be
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!