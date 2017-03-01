Eric Omondi was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Well dreams do come true. Comedian Eric Omondi decided to make a stop at the long-running late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon before heading onto Las Vegas for his stand up comedy concert.

Omondi posted a couple of videos on Instagram and it would be shocking if it wasn’t true. He captions one, “Wake me up when it’s all over. When you given that golden opportunity on that golden stage so you do your favorite joke.”

The first video he posted is accompanied by these words from the comedian, “Imagine one of your wildest dreams coming true…mine just did…Jimmy Fallon just said “All the way from KENYA, it’s Eric” Still waiting to wake up from this dream.”

This could be a real career boost for the funny man but let’s be honest, it’s not like his career was exactly struggling.