Driftwood to get the National Sevens Series underway in July

- Driftwood Sevens, Mombasa will open the 2017 National Sevens Series in July.
- Homeboyz are the series defending champions
- Previously, the Dee Jays have occupied the second position in the series three years ago.
- Paul Murunga’s side will try to defend the series title
The Kenya Rugby Union has announced the dates for the 2017 National Sevens Series. The Driftwood Sevens gets the sevens season underway on Saturday 22nd July with the Kabeberi Sevens taking place a week later in Nairobi.
The Series will then take a one month break, a break that has been necessitated by the country’s general election in August before resuming on 2nd September with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru.
READ ALSO: Deejayz make grounds after despatching Blak Blad
The fourth leg of the series takes place on 9th September with the last two legs, the Christie Sevens in Nairobi and the Dala Sevens in Kisumu taking place on the 23rd and 30th of September respectively.
The KRU has in the meantime invited its affiliate clubs to place their bids for the fourth round of the series set for 9th September.
READ ALSO: Revealed: The four suspects behind the murder of Homeboyz’s Andrew Wekesa
Homeboyz are the reigning National Sevens Series champions. Their win was made possible after wins in Prinsloo, Dala and Nanyuki sevens. Previously, runners-up finish behind winners Kenya Commercial Bank in 2014 was the best run for the Dee Jays.
2017 National Sevens Series Dates
Round 1: Driftwood Sevens, Mombasa – 22nd/23rd July
Round 2: Kabeberi Sevens, Nairobi – 29th/30th July
BREAK
Round 3: Prinsloo Sevens, Nakuru – 2nd/3rd September
Round 4: To be confirmed – 9th/10th September
Round 5: Christie Sevens, Nairobi – 23rd/24rd September
Round 6: Dala Sevens, Kisumu – 30th September/ 1st October
You might also like
Oh no! Why Wilson Kipsang did NOT break the world record in Tokyo
Wilson Kipsang wanted to break the world record of 2:02:57 at the Tokyo marathon on Saturday 25th 2017. The former world marathon record holder came close when he touched the tape first
Sports headlines- February 13 2017 Children among 17 killed at Angola stadium stampede
Children among 17 killed at Angola stadium stampede At least 17 people, among them children, have been killed in a stampede at a football stadium in the northern Angolan city
Spotlight on Gor’s Ze Maria as Sportpesa Premier League action resumes
Five players will miss the Kenyan Premier League round of 24 matches as the league’s busy weekend schedule returns following the international break. Thika United are the hardest hit as
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!