Driftwood to get the National Sevens Series underway in July

Driftwood Sevens, Mombasa will open the 2017 National Sevens Series in July.

Homeboyz are the series defending champions

Previously, the Dee Jays have occupied the second position in the series three years ago.

Paul Murunga’s side will try to defend the series title

The Kenya Rugby Union has announced the dates for the 2017 National Sevens Series. The Driftwood Sevens gets the sevens season underway on Saturday 22nd July with the Kabeberi Sevens taking place a week later in Nairobi.

The Series will then take a one month break, a break that has been necessitated by the country’s general election in August before resuming on 2nd September with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru.

The fourth leg of the series takes place on 9th September with the last two legs, the Christie Sevens in Nairobi and the Dala Sevens in Kisumu taking place on the 23rd and 30th of September respectively.

The KRU has in the meantime invited its affiliate clubs to place their bids for the fourth round of the series set for 9th September.

Homeboyz are the reigning National Sevens Series champions. Their win was made possible after wins in Prinsloo, Dala and Nanyuki sevens. Previously, runners-up finish behind winners Kenya Commercial Bank in 2014 was the best run for the Dee Jays.

2017 National Sevens Series Dates

Round 1: Driftwood Sevens, Mombasa – 22nd/23rd July

Round 2: Kabeberi Sevens, Nairobi – 29th/30th July

BREAK

Round 3: Prinsloo Sevens, Nakuru – 2nd/3rd September

Round 4: To be confirmed – 9th/10th September

Round 5: Christie Sevens, Nairobi – 23rd/24rd September

Round 6: Dala Sevens, Kisumu – 30th September/ 1st October