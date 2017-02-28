Stop dragging President Kenyatta’s name to Mandera clan politics, Governor Roba tells rivals

Mandera Governor Ali Roba and three MPs from the region have told Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow-led group to stop dragging President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to Mandera clan politics.

Roba said his opponents backed by Garre Council of Elders should stop issuing threats and instead be ready to battle for Jubilee ticket in the party’s nomination.

“This serious state of desperation to drag National Intelligence Service (NIS), the president and his deputy, let them be brave enough to face us in the Jubilee party nominations,” Roba said at a press conference at Serena hotel.

The governor said his team his team has considerable support across the clans in Mandera while his rivals have only 20% of the political support base.

He told his political adversaries to stop holding the community hostage by the elder’s declaration that barred the him and other political leaders from seeking re-election in this year’s General Election.

“Senator Kerrow and his group are ‘people creating disunity in the county’.Want they should know empty threats won’t work. In Mandera, the people are wired towards voting for Jubilee party,” the governor said accompanied by three rebels MPs.

Roba, the incumbent governor together with Senator Billow Kerrow and MPs Shabaan Isaack (Lafey) Adan Mohammed Noor (Mandera North) and Mohammed Abdow (Banissa) were last year told by Garre Council of Elders to abandon their 2017 re-election plans.

The elders said they wanted to introduce fresh blood into the political life of the region.

Those endorsed to run in 2017 by the clan elders were Hassan Noor Hassan (governor), Hassan Osman (senator), four MPs and 18 MCAs. Others are Aden Haji Yusuf (MP, Mandera West) and Mohammed Abdi Ibrahim (MP, Mandera North).

Yesterday, a section of Mandera County leaders asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to stop meddling in Mandera politics and respect their verdict for negotiated democracy.

The led by Senator Billow Kerrow, governorship nominee Hassan Noor Hassan, his deputy Abbas Maalim and senate nominee Hassan Osman, threatened to decamp to other parties if their decision is not honoured.

They accused the governor, Industrialization Cabinet secretary Aden Mohamed and MPs Mohamed Maalim Mohamud (Mandera West) and Shaaban Ali Isaack (Lafey) for allegedly misleading President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party regarding Mandera County.

“As supporters of the Garre Council of Elders, we cannot allow ourselves to be disrespected. Let the president and his deputy [not] be cheated by those peddling lies that they have the support of the people of Mandera,” Mr Kerrow said while speaking to journalists at Sir Ali Muslim Club in Ngara, Nairobi.

Senator Billow Kerrow-led group had implicated the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of a ‘misguided scheme’ to force Governor Ali Roba on the people of Mandera.

The politicians accused NIS of soliciting false information regarding Governor Roba and his allies’ popularity on the ground and relying on the same to the president.