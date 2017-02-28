No winner for 2016 Mo Ibrahim African leadership award

Committee tasked with picking winner notes no candidate is worthy for 2016 prize

Award is given to former Heads of State or Government who have left office in the last three years

The prize has only been handed out four times since its inception in 2006

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has announced that there will be no winner for the 2016 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African leadership.

For the second year running, the prize which celebrates excellence in African leadership, will have no takers with no suitable candidates identified.

The award that comes with a $5 million (Sh515 million) token is given to former Heads of State or Government by a seven-member Independent Prize Committee composed of eminent figures including two Nobel laureates.

“As I emphasise each year, a very high bar was deliberately set when the Prize was launched in 2006. After careful consideration, the Committee has decided not to award the Prize in 2016,” noted committee chairman Salim Ahmed Salim.

Heads of state who have left office in the past three years include Nigeria’s Goodluck Jonathan, Benin’s Yayi Boni and Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud.

This makes it the sixth time that the award will go without a winner.

Launched in 2006 by Sudanese born British tycoon Mo Ibrahim, the award has been given out to four personalities namely President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia (2014), Pedro Pires of Cape Verde (2011), Festus Mogae of Botswana (2008) and Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique (2007).

Former South African president Nelson Mandela was awarded with the inaugural Honorary Laureate in 2007.

To win the prize the candidate must have been democratically elected, have left office in the last three years, have served his/her constitutionally mandated term and demonstrated exceptional leadership.