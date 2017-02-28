Moto Z from Lenovo arrives in Kenyan Market

- The world’s thinnest premium smartphone, Moto Z
- The smartphone comes with a water-repellant coating
- Moto Mods Family comes with JBL Sound Boost speakers so users can take the party with them.
- Moto Z has a high-resolution 13MP camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus and 5MP front Camera.
A new brand from Lenovo lands into Kenyan Market as a Subsidiary of Motorola. With the Moto Mods, Lenovo has entered the next era of mobile technology. Consumers can transform their Moto smartphone into exactly what they need it to be with endless possibilities.
The Moto Mods Family includes the JBL SoundBoost speakers so users can take the party with them, the Insta-Share Projector to enable content share, power packs from Incipio for consumers to not out of battery, and the Hasselblad True Zoom, that will enable aspiring photographers to capture precious moments on the go.
Made from military aircraft-grade aluminum and stainless steel, the stunning new Moto Z is durable-yet-razor thin – just 5.2mm – and ultra-light with a 5.5” Quad HD AMOLED display. The smartphone is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 820 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of storage inside. Those looking for even more storage for pictures, videos and apps can add a microSD card up to 2 TB.
It comes with water-repellent which shields the phone from rain, splashes or spills that might come in its way. With the fingerprint reader, a touch is all it takes to instantly wake up the phone. Moto Z supports up to 30 hours of battery, so people can go all day and well into the night without needing to stop and recharge their phones. When in need, the TurboPower™ Mod provides up to 8 hours of power in just 15 minutes.
