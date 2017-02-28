LG unveils mega-capacity, side-by-side refrigerator with Door-in-Door feature in Kenya

The new set that boasts more than 668 litres of storage capacity is a premium tier refrigerator and more superior than the company’s previously designed side-by-side models

The new Door-In-Door fridge model also has a space that stops up to 41 percent of cold air escaping each time the fridge is opened

The refrigerator is fitted with Inverter Linear Compressor that ensures maximum energy savings

Electronics giant LG has launched its new mega-capacity side-by-side refrigerator with ‘Door-in-Door’ feature in the Kenyan market.

The ‘Door-in-Door, mega-capacity refrigerator has shelves built into the first set of doors, which then open the second set of doors, of the main fridge compartment.

Speaking during the launch, LG new Managing Director in charge of East and Central Africa business, Janghoon Chung, said that the new addition to the company’s consumer-centric home appliance’s portfolio is designed with features that increase efficiency as well as save energy.

“This new refrigerator is designed to offer convenience to our customers. Its impeccable design and unapparelled high energy efficiency make it the best model in the Kenyan market thus far,” said Chung.

LG’s unique space-saving frame and slim insulation technology to increase storage capacity, LG’s Nature FRESH system that works to keep foods fresher for longer periods. LG Fresh Balancer that maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels for specific food items, such as fruits and vegetables as well as Pure N Fresh that actively circulates purified air evenly throughout the refrigerator.

“We are further making advancement in cutting-edge, innovative and intuitive technology across our wide spectrum of electronics, an attribute that has worked to place LG in a very favourable position as a market leader,” Chung added.

It has a redesigned and increased Door-in-Door™ Compartment providing a wider view of the contents stored inside.

Other compelling features include improved water and ice dispensing system and impeccable exterior design with an option of premium metal finish or a stunning black stainless steel that is both fingerprint and scratch resistant.

The refrigerator will be available in all leading supermarkets and LG shops country-wide.