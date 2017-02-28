Lake Turkana Wind power set to inject 33% of the agreed power into the national grid

The total cost of the project is estimated at sh70 billion

targets to have an annual generation capacity of 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), while the tariff rate would be Sh 8.6 per kWh as per the 20-year long deal struck between the wind farm and the government

On completion, the Marsabit-based wind firm, which is arguably the biggest wind farm on the continent, will produce enough energy to power an additional 1 million Kenyan households

A total of 347 out of 365 turbines have already been erected in the ongoing Lake Turkana wind power project, a clear indication that the project is on course for completion as per its original plan that puts the expected completion time at June this year. The Wind Power is currently in a position to produce up to 33 percent of its expected target of 310 MW.

The firm’s General Manager, Phylip Leferink, said the remaining twenty turbines have already been delivered on site and the technical team, from Vestas and Siemens, are working day and night to ensure that they meet the timelines as per the contractual obligations. Assembly of the turbines began in March 2016 and all 365 are expected to be up and running by June 2017.

A double circuit 400kV, the 438km transmission line is currently being constructed by Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco). The line will evacuate the electricity from the 40,000-acre wind farm to the national grid via the Suswa sub-station.

Once Lake Turkana Wind Power is fully operational it will add 310 MW of renewable generation capacity to Kenya’s grid. Currently Kenya, which relies heavily on renewables such as geothermal and hydro-power, aims to expand installed capacity to about 6,700 MW by 2017, up from 1,700 MW in 2013.