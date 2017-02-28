IEBC re-advertises tender for ballot papers

Electoral body floats tender for supply and delivery of election-related material

Previous tender for ballot papers had been quashed by High Court for unconstitutionality

Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati says IEBC is ready to deliver credible polls in August

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday, February 28 announced the re-advertisement of a tender for the supply and delivery of ballot papers to be used in the coming August General elections.

The Sh2.5 billion tender which had initially been awarded to a Dubai-based firm was nullified by the High Court two weeks ago with Justice George Odunga citing failure to comply with Election Laws.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati told journalists today during his weekly briefing that the commission has decided to re-advertise the tender for the ballot papers, election results declaration forms and poll registers. Initially, the commission had said it would appeal the ruling arguing that it would adversely affect the preparations for the general elections.

But Chebukati today said the commission has enough time to float the tender. “I want to assure you that the period we have is sufficient to finalise the procurement process and to have this strategic material available within the timelines internationally recommended which is two months before elections,” Chebukati said.

