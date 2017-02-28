Premier League strugglers Hull City edge Sportpesa All Stars 2-1

Sportpesa All Stars were on Monday February 27,2017 night thrashed 2-1 by the select XI Hull city team. The first goal came from the Hull city player Haron Shakava and the second goal from Elliot Holmes making a 2-0 in the half time of the match.
Sportspesa All-Stars scored their consolation goal in the second half through Humprey Mieno making a historic move.
All-Stars’ lineup comprised of Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers FC), David Okello (Tusker FC), James Situma (Tusker FC), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Haron Shakava (Gor Mahia), Chris Oruchum (Thika United), Wesley Onguso (Western Stima), Haron Nyakha (AFC Leopards), Osborne Monday (Kariobangi Sharks), Joshua Otieno (Sony Sugar), Humphrey Mieno (Tusker FC), Cliff Kasuti (Ulinzi Stars), Geoffrey Kataka (Posta Rangers), Samuel Ndung’u (AFC Leopards), John Mark Makwata (Ulinzi Stars), Amos Nondi (Gor Mahia), Moses Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Allan Wanga (Tusker FC)
