History maker Humphrey Mieno lauds perfect experience in All Stars defeat

Humphrey Mieno became the first player with a Kenyan team to score a goal on English Soil on Monday 27th.

The Tusker FC midfielder received a standing ovation from at the KCOM stadium after is the long-range strike in the 87th minute.

Stanley Okumbi side lost 2-1 to a much superior Hull City side on the night.

Mieno nonetheless acknowledged the wealth of experience he gained from the high profile match.

Midfield kingpin Humphrey Mieno says having the opportunity to play against an English Premier League club was a rare opportunity that he will live to recall.

The tusker FC man in doing so made history by scoring the first goal for a team from Kenya on English soil despite losing 2-1 to English Premier League opponents Hull City Select XI KCOM Stadium on Monday 27th February 2017.

Substitute Elliot Holmes and an own goal from Haron Shakava gave Hull a 2-0 lead before Mieno, one of his most seasoned men, scored a thumping goal on the stroke of full-time.

“Well the atmosphere was superb all throughout with a breath-taking experience,” said the often calm former Sofapaka, AFC Leopards, Kenya Commercial Bank and Azam FC player.

“I could not have imagined myself in such a high profile match before. Playing against such a big club has taught me a lot of things. I wish we could be having more of such moments,” Mieno Stated.

The player who has often been overlooked by subsequent national team players has no bitter feeling saying whenever called upon he will give his best for the national team.

“Playing for the national team is a privilege and never a birthright. Once you get the chance you have to give your all since you are representing and do it to your best capacity,” expanded the player who was among the Harambee Stars team at the 2012 Cecafa Tusker Challenge Cup where Kenya finished runners-up after losing 2-1 to Uganda Cranes in the finals.

Asked whether he did enough to convince Stanley Okumbi of his worthy in the past three weeks when the national team boss was overseeing All Stars preparations, the lanky player had this to say.

“I don’t have to prove to anyone what I can do, mine is to enjoy my football and helping the team win as many matches as possible,” Mieno conclude.

Okumbi has in the past said he will use the current All Stars side in selecting players for national assignment since the team was not a one off thing. Mieno and Co will be hoping the tactician walks the talk.

