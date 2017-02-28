Harambee Stars in line for Cranes and DR Congo friendly matches

Harambee Stars will play Uganda Cranes and DR Congo next month in a span of four days.

The two matches have been scheduled during the International FIFA international week.

Stars played Cranes in yet another Friendly match last August a match that ended 0-0.

Okumbi’s side is preparing for the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers against Sierra Leone in June.

Football Kenya Federation FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has confirmed the national team Harambee Stars are in line for two friendly matches in next month’s FIFA International week.

The Stanley Okumbi led team will play Uganda Cranes on Wednesday 22 March 2017 with the encounter pitting DR Congo, set for Sunday 26 March 2017. There are however slight changes with the match against the central Africa nation initially planned for Friday 24 March.

READ ALSO: History maker Humphrey Mieno lauds perfect experience in All Stars defeat

Okumbi’s men last faced the Cranes in an international friendly in August 2016 in Kampala a match that ended barren.

Mwendwa says both matches are standard to gauge the national team ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to get underway next June.

“This is strong sides, DR Congo were quarter-finalists in the just concluded 31st edition of the Nations Cup. Uganda despite bowing out at the group stage, they made a good case for themselves,” Mwendwa stated.

READ ALSO: Stars paired with Ghana in Cup of Nations qualifiers

Of immediate concern top the federation is the venue or the two matches with the country’s leading stadiums, Moi Kasarani and Nyayo National stadium currently closed for renovations in preparations for next July’s IAAF World Youth Championships , as well as the 2018 CAF Africa Home Nations Championships (CHAN), Both events set to be held in Nairobi.

Mwendwa says, if the federations plea to have Kasarani or Nyayo availed briefly for the two matches, then Afraha Stadium In Nakuru or Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County will be the likely venues for the matches.

Stars will get there 2019 Africa Cup of Nation underway in June away to Sierra Leone

READ ALSO: All Stars team will be used for selecting national team, head coach says