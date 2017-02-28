FOUR reasons why Sam Nyamweya took FKF to court

Sam Nyamweya sued FKF for interfering with the running of the top tier league.

The former FKF boss feelings his successor Nick Mwendwa has overstepped his mandate.

Nyamweya wants KPL and KPL to resolve their issues as soon as possible.

The Ex-boss has in the past had similar issues with KPL over the expansion of the league to accommodate 18 teams.

The statement that former Football Kenya Federation boss Sam Nyamweya has moved to the High Court seeking suspension of the enforcement of club licensing rules is as strange as it gets.

The former powerful federation boss has given a number of reasons as to why he is suing his successor and why the matter needs to be dealt with as soon as possible.

READ ALSO: Another twist in the Kenyan premier league as relegated Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka FC are reinstated

Violating the terms of the federation.

Nyamweya says there are clear terms of who run the top most league in the country and that is Kenyan Premier League Limited. He states that doing anything else is like agreeing to run the top tier league. The body should be allowed to work as per the terms and conditions stated.

Interfering with ownership

Nyamweya believes there has been interference from the federation in regarding the mandate to run the league. Ownership, organisation, management and running of the top tier league, is strictly under KPL and should remain that way.

Approving club licensing regulations

FKF has been accused of going against the CAF licensing guidelines adding the current boss has used the illegal guidelines to relegate clubs from the top tier in contravention of the CAF club licensing guidelines

FIFA ban eminent

Nyamweya further believes that Wrangles currently being witnessed between KPL and FKF might lead to Kenya getting a FIFA ban and subsequently lose hosting rights for the 2018 African Nations Championship. Therefore the matter should be sorted as soon as possible.

READ ALSO: The scuffle between FKF and KPL is far from over, who will have the last laugh as league kick off is put on hold

The federation relegated Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka after both failed to meet club licensing requirements and Nyamweya says Mwendwa’s decision is illegal.

Currently, the top tier league is suspended by the Federation after KPL defied them and released a 16-team fixture that included Muhoroni and Sofapaka. The two clubs further moved to the tribunal to contest the decision to demote them and the case is expected to be mentioned Thursday 2nd March.

READ ALSO: United in adversity, Gor Mahia & AFC Leopards join hands as FIfa come knocking