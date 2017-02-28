First lady Margret Kenyatta launches IAAF World championships Nairobi Website

First lady Marget Kenyatta has launched 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships website.

The site will be used mostly for communication purposes ahead of July event.

Mrs Kenyatta reiterated the importance of the championships not only to Kenya but the rest of the region.

The first Lady said a country is a safe place, therefore, there is no reason to pull out of the championships.

The world is will be more informed of Kenya’s preparedness to host July’s 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships, were the words of first Lady Margret Kenyatta while launching the event’s website on Tuesday 28th March 2017.

The first lady noted that the youth event is a historic moment for the nation and the East African region which will provide youth around the globe a chance to showcase their talent in their path to being future stars of track and field.

She noted the website would play a critical role as the nerve centre that would spearhead communication between participants and attendees.

“This will be the primary point of communication for all proceedings concerning the Championships. It’s through it that information will be relayed.

“That way we will be able to capture the imagination of the whole world. This will surely play a role in making the event a success,” Ms Kenyatta said.

The launch of the site comes at a time the championship’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) calling on Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario to lead from the front to convince the world that Kenya is a safe place to host the global event.

A total of six nations have publicly withdrawn from the championships citing insecurity In Kenya as one of the reasons, the nations are, New Zealand, Britain, Australia, Canada and defending champions USA.