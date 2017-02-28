Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) gets a new team

Economist Dr Jane W Kiringai has today being sworn as the new chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on Tuesday at the Supreme Court in Nairobi swore in the former Word Bank Senior Economist together with eight other members who will sit on the CRA board.

They eight new commissioners includes: Edward Oyugi, Peter Njeru Gachuba, Kishaanto ole Suuji, Irene Koech Asienga, Fauza Abdikadir Dahir, Humphrey Wattanga, Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and Peter Kiko Kimuyu.

Justice Mwilu told Kiringai and her new team to ensure they uphold the highest standards of integrity in their jobs and to ensure they are not dragged to court for any malpractice.

“I urge everyone to ensure that the oath of office you have taken today becomes your anthem and please stay true to it,” she said.

The new team will take over from outgoing CRA chairman Micah Cheserem, vice-chair Fatuma Abdikadir and members Wafula Masai, Amina Ahmed, Joseph Kimura, Rose Osoro, Meshack Onyango and Raphael Munavu.

The commission’s mandate is to share out revenue between national and county governments.

The new team first task will be unlock the stalemate between MPs and Council of Governors.

Last month, Governors protested a move by Members of Parliament (MPs) to reduce funding to county governments by Sh32 billion.

The governors criticised the MPs for allocating county governments Sh291 billion, way below the Sh331 billion recommended by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

According Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya the allocation to counties was also less than the Sh299 billion proposed by the National Treasury.

“The Bill has disregarded both the National Treasury and Commission on Revenue Allocation recommendations without any justification. The Bill proposes an equitable share of Sh291 billion to county governments,” said Mr Munya, referring to the Division of Revenue Bill (DoRB) prepared by the National Assembly.

He said the Council of Governors had proposed an equitable share of Sh322.6 billion based on the growth rate of 6.72 per cent “as a factor of inflation added onto Sh14.2 billion which is the sharing ratio of 80:20 on the shareable revenue balance”