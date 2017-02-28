Adelle Onyango is ‘on the loose’ In Exciting Dare Pact

The radio personality has launched her YouTube Channel

Its an all adventure packed channel

Episode 1 featured Kagwe Mungai and Fena

Radio personality Adelle Onyango has unveiled her new YouTube Channel with an exciting series of adventures. The YouTube channel houses her new weekly series Adelle On The Loose.

It follows her quest for adventure. It shows the media personalities quest for fun and the unknown away from the radio booth as she discovers Kenyan treasures from interesting personalities, hidden restaurants, culinary delights, new music, dance…basically anything you did not know. Her first episode saw her learn how to dance with Art in Motion accompanied with Kagwe Mungai and Fena.



“Basically I’m going across the 254 looking for activities you may not know about,” Adelle described her channel.

In her latest episode – that has already gone viral – Adelle is dared to feed a giraffe with her mouth. Or just come right out and kiss it.

Adelle jumped on the dare and said, “Mission accepted!” The segment dubbed 50/50 is a dare that Adelle has to accept and perform to the letter. “Well it’ll probably be monthly. Phocus Photography are behind the 50/50 dares so if they decide to shock me weekly why not. It’s very spontaneous,” she added.