We are building a society of criminals by failing students in KCSE, Sossion warns

KNUT angered by the mass failure of students in 2016 KCSE saying it was deliberately done

300,000 not qualified to join any college due to poor performance

Sossion warns mass failure would lead to increase in crime rates

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has warned that the country risk raising a society of criminals due to the mass failure of students in the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Sossion said the 300,000 students scored D, D- and E risk being criminals in the society as they cannot join any technical college to further their studies.

Speaking when he appeared before the parliamentary committee on education on Thursday 23, 2017, Sossion said the students have been unfairly condemned and have future.

“We are building a society of criminals as most of the 2016 KCSE student do not even quality to join technical courses,” Sossion said.

Sossion was invited by the committee regarding the 2016 KCSE examinations.

He also poked holes in English performance, where not even a single student scored a straight A, terming the results a sham.

“We have established credibly and in the report that one uniform grading system was applied in all the subjects and that is why there are more A’s in humanities while sciences and languages are condemned, and that is giving wrong figures and result,” he said.

In last years’ exam there were 88,000 students with C+ and above, less than the places in universities which is 96,000.

Former Higher Education minister and Mogotio MP Prof Hellen Sambili said she was surprised and concerned that those students who scored mean grade of E are planning to start their own club

“As parents we pay fees for our children to pass exams and have a bright future and not to form club of failure,” Sambili said.