Revolutionising kitchen experience with LG Smart Refrigerator

It’s exciting to imagine the kind of comforts, personalization and improvements that technology bring in especially in a room as widely-used and adored as the kitchen.bToday, the concept of ‘smart’ world is being realized to our very own houses. Kitchen, as an important part of a home, has been significantly influenced by the revolutionary trend of the internet of things. No wonder major players dealing with the kitchen appliances like LG electronics are investing heavily in blending smart technology with these appliances.

Refrigerator, being a big-ticket product in the kitchen space, has revolutionized the art of food storage for the home cooked meals for richer experiences.

If you thought the concept of bring about freshness in the home cooked meal is one of those things that will take forever to get out of the lab and into your kitchen, guess again. LG already have an idea how this is all going to be done, and the key to it is the user centric LG smart refrigerator that tracks the expiration dates of food stored inside for instant delivery on new ingredients helping chefs prepare tasty, healthy dishes.

Some of the features of LG models that ensures food freshness include, LG’s Nature FRESH system that works to keep foods fresher for longer periods. LG Fresh Balancer that maintains optimal humidity and temperature levels for specific food items, such as fruits and vegetables as well as Pure N Fresh that actively circulates purified air evenly throughout the refrigerator.

LGs collection of advanced ovens and cooktops also make it possible for users to enjoy an exquisite restaurant – worthy meal in the comfort of their own home. Even left overs can be given a refined twist with LGs flavor preserving microwaves.