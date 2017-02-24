Protestors march towards Afya House (Photos)

February 24, 2017 48 Views

Protestors who were frustrated by the suffering of Kenyans over the health crisis marched towards the ministry of Health to hand over their memorandum to the Cabinet Secretary Dr.Mailu on February 24,2017.

The health Cabinet Secretary received their grievances and he promised them that theInsanity in the health sector would soon be installed.

Photos By:Gitobu Edwin/Xnews

A lady lies on the ground along the road during the protests in February 24,2017.Poor families are more affected by doctor’s strike since they have insufficient funds to access Private hospitals which are abit expensive compared to public hospitals.

 

An angry man points at a Bill boards outside with the ministry of health writings at the entrance of Afya House February 24,2017.Health Crisis has resulted to a number of deaths.

 

Protestors demanding the right to access medical services lies along Kenyatta Avenue as they walked towards Afya House in February 24,2017.Many expectant ladies are suffering as acces to Maternal Haelth in Private hospitals is very expensive.

 

Angry kenyans chants slogans as they demand the minstry of health to hear the cry of Common ‘Mwananchi’who is suffering from the striking Doctors.

 

A man holds placards with writings during the protest on February 24,2017

 

Cabinet Secretary for health Dr.Cleopa Mailu addresses Protestors outside Afya House in February 24,2017.He said that it is painful to see innocent Kenyans Suffer from health crisis and the gorvernment is looking for a quick solution on the matter.

 

 

 

