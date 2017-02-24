Protestors march towards Afya House (Photos)

Protestors who were frustrated by the suffering of Kenyans over the health crisis marched towards the ministry of Health to hand over their memorandum to the Cabinet Secretary Dr.Mailu on February 24,2017.

The health Cabinet Secretary received their grievances and he promised them that theInsanity in the health sector would soon be installed.

Photos By:Gitobu Edwin/Xnews